on 12/19/2017 |

Willowdean Hunter Jones, 91, of Glasgow, KY passed away Monday, December 18th, at her home. Willowdean was born in Tompkinsville, KY on April 17, 1926, a daughter of the late Myrtie (Tays) and Nathen Hunter.

Other than her parents, she is preceded in death by her husbands, Charles Radford Killman, and Dewey Jones; son, Odell Killman; daughter, Glaydell Coffey; 9 siblings, and several half brothers and half sisters.

Willowdean is survived by two daughters, Runell Cotton, of Glasgow, KY; Kathy Adams, of Summer Shade, KY; a son, Paul Killman, of Summer Shade, KY; 17 grandchildren, 34 great grandchildren, and 8 great great grandchildren; one brother, Tonie, and his wife, Dollie Hunter, of Indianapolis, IN.

Funeral Service will be held at Rock Valley Church of Christ at 2:00 P.M. on Thursday, December 21st, 2017. Visitation is Thursday 10:00 A.M.-2:00 P.M. at Rocky Valley Church of Christ. Arrangements under the direction of Yokley Trible Funeral Home.