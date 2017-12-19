Logo


Willowdean Hunter Jones

December 19, 2017

Willowdean Hunter Jones, 91, of Glasgow, KY passed away Monday, December 18th, at her home. Willowdean was born in Tompkinsville, KY on April 17, 1926, a daughter of the late Myrtie (Tays) and Nathen Hunter.

Other than her parents, she is preceded in death by her husbands, Charles Radford Killman, and Dewey Jones; son, Odell Killman; daughter, Glaydell Coffey; 9 siblings, and several half brothers and half sisters.

Willowdean is survived by two daughters, Runell Cotton, of Glasgow, KY; Kathy Adams, of Summer Shade, KY; a son, Paul Killman, of Summer Shade, KY; 17 grandchildren, 34 great grandchildren, and 8 great great grandchildren; one brother, Tonie, and his wife, Dollie Hunter, of Indianapolis, IN.

Funeral Service will be held at Rock Valley Church of Christ at 2:00 P.M. on Thursday, December 21st, 2017. Visitation is Thursday 10:00 A.M.-2:00 P.M. at Rocky Valley Church of Christ. Arrangements under the direction of Yokley Trible Funeral Home.

