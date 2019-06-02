on 02/06/2019 |

Wilma Jean Pedigo, 70, of Cave City, died Tuesday, February 5, 2019 at the UK Medical Center in Lexington, KY. She was born in Glasgow, the daughter of the late Robert Ward and Wilma Mae Steenbergen Ward. She worked as a supervisor for several years at KY Pants factory, as well as many other factories in Glasgow and Cave City. She was a 1966 graduate of Glasgow High School and was a member of the Cave City Church of Christ and most recently the Three Fork Church of Christ in Smiths Grove.

Survivors include her husband of 52 years, Bobby Pedigo of Cave City, two daughters, Michelle Pedigo Meredith (Randy) and Stacy Pedigo Lewis both of Cave City; four grandchildren, Tyler Meredith (Whitney), Cameron Meredith (Destiny Atwell), Katelyn Lewis (Colton Hudgins) and Konner Lewis all of Cave City; two great grandchildren, Adaylee Meredith and Layla Meredith of Cave City; one brother, Phillip Ward (Darlene) of Glasgow; 2 brother-in-laws, Elvin Dean Pace and Danny Pedigo both of Cave City; Several nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews, whom she loved dearly, also survive.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by a sister, Linda Gail Pace.

Funeral services will be 1:00pm Saturday, February 9th at the A.F. Crow & Son Funeral Home, with burial in the Cave City Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday from 11:00am until 8:00pm, and on Saturday morning until time for services at the funeral home.

In lieu of Flowers, the family request a donation to, Kentucky Organ Donors Affiliates, Attn: Director of Admin Services, 10160 Linn Station Rd, Louisville, KY 40223.