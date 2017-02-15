Wilma Lee Morgan Schiefelbein, 85, of Louisville, passed away Tuesday, February 14, 2017 at NHC in Glasgow. Born in Glasgow, Kentucky she was a daughter of the late Clifford and Letha Lewis Morgan. She was a registered nurse of 45 plus years, having worked at Nortons and Methodist Hospital in Louisville. She was a graduate of Park City High School and received her nurses training at Kentucky Baptist Hospital.

She is survived by one son: Kevin Schiefelbein of Louisville; two grandchildren: John Davis and Chris Schiefelbein; two great-grandchildren; two sisters: Clara Younger and Mildred Wheat; one brother: Ray Morgan; her best friend of 67 years: Jackie Stottman; several nieces and nephews also survive.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband: Addison Schiefelbein; one daughter: Kim Schiefelbein Davis; two brothers: Harold and Ralph Morgan.

Funeral services will be 11:00 A.M. Friday, February 17, 2017 at Owen Funeral Home 5317 Dixie Highway, Louisville, Kentucky, with burial in Memorial Gardens in Louisville. Visitation will be from 9:00 A.M. Friday at Owen Funeral Home until time for services.