on 08/04/2017 |

Wilma Lois Puckett Winkle age 81, a native of Hart County passed away peacefully at home Thursday night, August 3, 2017.

She was the wife of the late Robert C. Winkle of Sanford, FL and the daughter of the late Noffro Puckett and Ollie Dorsey Puckett. She was preceded in death by her only son David W. Miles; two brothers William L. Puckett and Kenneth E. Puckett and two sisters Joyce Marie Glacken & Barbara Jean Sullivan.

She was a semi-pro bowler, an independent business woman, full-time caretaker of her sister and a loving Mama and Grandmother.

Lois is survived by her only daughter Kathy L. Miles Chrisman & hus. David of Munfordville; One sister Lorena Stasel Gilbert of Munfordville and 8 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren & 2 great-great grandchildren

Funeral services for Wilma Lois Puckett Winkle will be 1pm Sunday, August 6 in the chapel of Sego Funeral Home with Bro. Danny Sallee officiating. Burial will be in the Munfordville Separate Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation will be Saturday from 5-9pm and after 10am Sunday at the Sego Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society