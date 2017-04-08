Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

WILMA LOIS PUCKETT WINKLE

on 08/04/2017 |

Wilma Lois Puckett Winkle age 81, a native of Hart County passed away peacefully at home Thursday night, August 3, 2017.

She was the wife of the late Robert C. Winkle of Sanford, FL and the daughter of the late Noffro Puckett and Ollie Dorsey Puckett.  She was preceded in death by her only son David W. Miles; two brothers William L. Puckett and Kenneth E. Puckett and two sisters Joyce Marie Glacken & Barbara Jean Sullivan.

She was a semi-pro bowler, an independent business woman, full-time caretaker of her sister and a loving Mama and Grandmother.

Lois is survived by her only daughter Kathy L. Miles Chrisman & hus. David of Munfordville; One sister Lorena Stasel Gilbert of  Munfordville  and                            8 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren & 2 great-great grandchildren

Funeral services for Wilma Lois Puckett Winkle will be 1pm Sunday, August 6 in the chapel of Sego Funeral Home with Bro. Danny Sallee officiating.  Burial will be in the Munfordville Separate Baptist Church Cemetery.  Visitation will be Saturday from 5-9pm and after 10am Sunday at the Sego Funeral Home.  Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society

Recent Posts

No Responses to “WILMA LOIS PUCKETT WINKLE”

Please Leave a Reply

Beech Bend Park

DollyWood


Person of the Day

Shirley Ellis
SPONSORED BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS
 

Request a Person of the Day

 

Weather Forecast

Mostly Cloudy
Currently
73°
Mostly Cloudy
Chance of a Thunderstorm
Friday 08/04 40%
High 79° / Low 54°
Chance of a Thunderstorm
Clear
Saturday 08/05 10%
High 81° / Low 60°
Clear
Mostly Cloudy
Sunday 08/06 20%
High 86° / Low 70°
Mostly Cloudy
Wunderground.com
© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.