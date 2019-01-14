Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

WILMOTH CHARLES “CHUCK” PERRY

on 01/14/2019 |

Wilmoth  Charles “Chuck”  Perry, age 68, passed away January 12, 2019 in Louisville, KY. He was born Apil 1, 1950 to the late Jim Perry and Pearl A. ClaytonPerry. He was also preceded in death by a brother Emmitt Mitchell Perry.

He is survived by four sons, Timothy L. Perry (Shannon), Cory T. Perry, Marcus Thomas, Terrence Johnson (Robin), all of Louisville, KY; one daughter, Heidi J. Pugh (Derrick), Louisville, KY; two sisters, Shirley Parker, Oma Perry-Dean, both of Louisville, KY; four brothers, David E. Perry, Canmer, KY, Otis O. Perry (Barbara), Columbus, OH, Cecil L. Perry (Lisa), Horse Cave, KY, E. Clay Perry (Beverly), Munfordville, KY; two aunts, Suzie Bradley, Louise Perry, both of Munfordville, KY; fourteen grandchildren, three great grandchildren, host of nieces & nephews, relatives & friends.

Visitation will be 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM CT Thursday, January 17, 2019 at Brooks Funeral Home with a funeral at 1:00 PM. Burial will be in Perry Family Cemetery, Canmer, KY.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “WILMOTH CHARLES “CHUCK” PERRY”

Please Leave a Reply

Tune in every weekday afternoon to Aaron Russell in the afternoons on WCLU Lite 102.3 FM!

3:30 PM – Wendys Sports Trivia

4:30 PM – Wendys Movie Trivia

 

Person of the Day

RUSS REED

SPONSORED 

BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS


Request a Person of the Day

 

Weather Forecast

Overcast
Currently
33°
Overcast
Partly Cloudy
Monday 01/14 10%
High 34° / Low 24°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy
Tuesday 01/15 10%
High 41° / Low 28°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy
Wednesday 01/16 10%
High 51° / Low 37°
Partly Cloudy
Wunderground.com

WCLU-FM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

WCLU-AM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

 

© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.