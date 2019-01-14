on 01/14/2019 |

Wilodean “Dean” Turner, 81, of Gamaliel, KY, passed away Sunday, January 13th, at Signature Health Care of Monroe County. Dean was born in Monroe County, KY on September 11, 1937, a daughter of the late Maudie Ann (Rich) and Sammie E. Turner.

She was a member for many years at Harmony Baptist Church in the Freewill Community of Monroe County. She worked as a baby sitter and homemaker. She had much love for all her nieces and nephews and baby sit the most of them. She loved her flowers and enjoyed working in them and working her yard.

Dean is survived by a daughter, Shelia Kay Turner, of Tompkinsville, KY; and one granddaughter, Kelci Michelle Turner of Tompkinsville, KY. Dean is also survived by two sisters, Darlene Wheat, and husband, Ronnie of Tompkinsville, KY; Mary Ann Turner, of Gamaliel, KY. and a brother, Roger Turner, and wife, Brenda of Gamaliel, KY.

Other than her parents she was preceded in death by five brothers; William Rex, Addis J., Eugene, Jimmie and Roy Turner and three sisters, Elizabeth Burnette, Margaret Veach, and Ceva Lee Turner.

Funeral Service will be held at Yokley Trible Funeral Home at 1:00 P.M. on Wednesday, January 16th, 2019. Visitation is Tuesday 4:00-8:00 P.M. and Wednesday 6:00 A.M.-1:00 P.M. at Yokley Trible Funeral Home. Burial is in Isenberg Cemetery.