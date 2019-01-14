Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

WILODEAN “DEAN” TURNER

on 01/14/2019 |

Wilodean “Dean” Turner, 81, of Gamaliel, KY, passed away Sunday, January 13th, at Signature Health Care of Monroe County. Dean was born in Monroe County, KY on September 11, 1937, a daughter of the late Maudie Ann (Rich) and Sammie E. Turner.

She was a member for many years at Harmony Baptist Church in the Freewill Community of Monroe County. She worked as a baby sitter and homemaker. She had much love for all her nieces and nephews and baby sit the most of them. She loved her flowers and enjoyed working in them and working her yard.

Dean is survived by a daughter, Shelia Kay Turner, of Tompkinsville, KY; and one granddaughter, Kelci Michelle Turner of Tompkinsville, KY. Dean is also survived by two sisters, Darlene Wheat, and husband, Ronnie of Tompkinsville, KY; Mary Ann Turner, of Gamaliel, KY. and a brother, Roger Turner, and wife, Brenda of Gamaliel, KY.

Other than her parents she was preceded in death by five brothers; William Rex, Addis J., Eugene, Jimmie and Roy Turner and three sisters, Elizabeth Burnette, Margaret Veach, and Ceva Lee Turner.

Funeral Service will be held at Yokley Trible Funeral Home at 1:00 P.M. on Wednesday, January 16th, 2019. Visitation is Tuesday 4:00-8:00 P.M. and Wednesday 6:00 A.M.-1:00 P.M. at Yokley Trible Funeral Home. Burial is in Isenberg Cemetery.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “WILODEAN “DEAN” TURNER”

Please Leave a Reply

Tune in every weekday afternoon to Aaron Russell in the afternoons on WCLU Lite 102.3 FM!

3:30 PM – Wendys Sports Trivia

4:30 PM – Wendys Movie Trivia

 

Person of the Day

RUSS REED

SPONSORED 

BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS


Request a Person of the Day

 

Weather Forecast

Overcast
Currently
33°
Overcast
Partly Cloudy
Monday 01/14 10%
High 34° / Low 24°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy
Tuesday 01/15 10%
High 41° / Low 28°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy
Wednesday 01/16 10%
High 51° / Low 37°
Partly Cloudy
Wunderground.com

WCLU-FM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

WCLU-AM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

 

© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.