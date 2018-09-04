on 04/09/2018 |

Wilson Proffitt, 78, of Glasgow, died Sunday, April 8, 2018. He was born in Bardstown, Ky the son of the late Alvin and Anna Lou Runner Proffitt. Wilson was retired from SKF Industries and was a member of the Rolling Hills United Baptist Church.

He is survived by his wife, Betty Sue Soards Proffitt; a son Nathan Proffitt of Glasgow; two daughters Kim Turner (Jeff) of Cave City and Kellie Long (Eddie) of Glasgow; 4 grandchildren, Britney Robertson (Daniel), Whitney Turner, Weston Turner, and Raylan Proffitt; 2 great-grandchildren, Layla and Lera Robertson; 1 brother Tommy Proffitt (Dottye) of Glasgow and 1 sister Marilyn Forbis (Frank) of Hopkinsville. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters Deloris Burns and Janice Doss.

Funeral services will be 2:00 PM Wednesday, April 11th at the A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Union #1 Cemetery near Fountain Run. Visitation will be on Tuesday from 4pm until 8pm and Wednesday morning until time for the service.