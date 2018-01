on 01/05/2018 |

WINNERS LIST FOR Friday, January 5, 2017

EXTREME MORNING TRIVIA- Marlon Witcher

DAIRY QUEEN CAKE- Charlotte Hawkins

GREERS’ ROSE BUD VASE- Anayah Coleman

HOUCHENS’ LUCKY NAME PROGRAM- Sally Williams

TASTE OF TEXAS DINNER- Paul Bastien

PERSON OF THE DAY- Tina Shirley (Birthday is Saturday)