on 12/21/2018 |

WINNERS LIST Friday, December 21, 2018

The Butcher Shop at Phillips IGA Morning Trivia- Pitsy Thompson

Dairy Queen Cake- Carrie Derossett

Greer’s Rose Bud- Margaret Lockhart

Houchens’ Lucky Name Program- Robbie Birge

Person of the Day– BILLY AND JOANN HUGHES (55th anniversary tomorrow)

Movie Trivia-

Sports Trivia-

Friday Winner of Phillips IGA for the week- Jo Anne Hughes

Friday-Taste of Texas- Nellie Gooden