on 10/19/2018 |

WINNERS LIST Friday, October 19, 2018

The Butcher Shop at Phillips IGA Morning Trivia- No Winner

Dairy Queen Cake- Barry Harlow

Greer’s Rose Bud- Henrietta Stockton

Houchens’ Lucky Name Program- Nadine Shirley

Person of the Day– – Kolton Jessie (Birthday was yesterday)

Friday Winner of Phillips IGA for the week- Kevin Hare

Friday-Taste of Texas – Joe Green