WINNERS LIST Monday, February 18, 2019
Little Caesars Morning Trivia- Charlotte Steenbergen
Dairy Queen Cake- Diane Allen
Greer’s Rose Bud- Patty Wilson
Houchens’ Lucky Name Program- Tina Kidwell
Person of the Day- Ernie Runyon
