WINNERS LIST Monday, February 25, 2019
Little Caesars Morning Trivia- Landon Hensley
Dairy Queen Cake-Teresa Popp
Greer’s Rose Bud- Makayla Pedigo
Houchens’ Lucky Name Program- Betty Harvey
Person of the Day- John and Marcella Craighead
Tune in every weekday afternoon to Aaron Russell in the afternoons on WCLU Lite 102.3 FM!
3:30 PM – Sports Trivia
4:30 PM – Movie Trivia
JOHN AND MARCELLA CRAIGHEAD
BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS
