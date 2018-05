on 05/21/2018 |

WINNERS LIST Monday, May 21, 2018

LONG JOHN SILVERS MORNING TRIVIA- Sharon Gilson

DAIRY QUEEN CAKE- Chris and Rita Billingsley

GREERS’ ROSE BUD VASE- Maureen Napier

HOUCHENS’ LUCKY NAME PROGRAM- Tina Kidwell



PERSON OF THE DAY- Wayne and Joy Wilson