WINNERS LIST Monday, October 1, 2018
Phillips IGA Market Morning Trivia- Ray Green
Dairy Queen Cake- Hillary Wilson
Greer’s Rose Bud- Heather Ritter
Houchens’ Lucky Name Program- Sarah Boston
Person of the Day- Bill Martin (78th Birthday)
