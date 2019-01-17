WINNERS LIST Thursday, January 17, 2019
Little Caesars Morning Trivia- Donita Runyon
Dairy Queen Cake- Alana Thomas
Greer’s Rose Bud- Bethany Bilbrey
Houchens’ Lucky Name Program- Dorothy Austin
Person of the Day- Larry Merideth (70th birthday)
No Responses
to “WINNERS LIST Thursday, January 17, 2019”
Tune in every weekday afternoon to Aaron Russell in the afternoons on WCLU Lite 102.3 FM!
3:30 PM – Sports Trivia
4:30 PM – Movie Trivia
LARRY MERIDETH
SPONSORED
BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS
WCLU-FM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE
WCLU-AM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE
No Responses to “WINNERS LIST Thursday, January 17, 2019”