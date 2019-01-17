Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

WINNERS LIST Thursday, January 17, 2019

on 01/17/2019 |

 

 

 

 

 

WINNERS LIST Thursday, January 17, 2019

Little Caesars Morning Trivia- Donita Runyon

Dairy Queen Cake- Alana Thomas

Greer’s Rose Bud- Bethany Bilbrey

Houchens’ Lucky Name Program- Dorothy Austin

Person of the Day- Larry Merideth (70th birthday)

Recent Posts

No Responses to “WINNERS LIST Thursday, January 17, 2019”

Please Leave a Reply

Tune in every weekday afternoon to Aaron Russell in the afternoons on WCLU Lite 102.3 FM!

3:30 PM – Sports Trivia

4:30 PM – Movie Trivia

 

Person of the Day

LARRY MERIDETH

SPONSORED 

BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS


Request a Person of the Day

 

Weather Forecast

Special Statement

Issued:
2:51 PM CST on January 17, 2019
Expires:
4:00 AM CST on January 18, 2019
Overcast
Currently
44°
Overcast
Chance of Rain
Thursday 01/17 50%
Chance of Rain
Overcast
Friday 01/18 20%
High 45° / Low 40°
Overcast
Rain
Saturday 01/19 100%
High 55° / Low 19°
Rain
Wunderground.com

WCLU-FM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

WCLU-AM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

 

© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.