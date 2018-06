on 06/07/2018 |

WINNERS LIST Thursday, June 7, 2018

LONG JOHN SILVERS MORNING TRIVIA- Tim Hardy

DAIRY QUEEN CAKE- Greg and Pam London

GREERS’ ROSE BUD VASE- Amanda Hood

HOUCHENS’ LUCKY NAME PROGRAM- Naomi Edmunds

PERSON OF THE DAY- Janie Gossett

(Retiring from SCRTC on Friday)