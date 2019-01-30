WINNERS LIST Wednesday, January 30, 2019
Little Caesars Morning Trivia- Tina Colter
Dairy Queen Cake- Amber Mitchell
Greer’s Rose Bud- Bess Williams
Houchens’ Lucky Name Program- No Winner
Person of the Day- Lynn Strode
No Responses
to “WINNERS LIST Wednesday, January 30, 2019”
Tune in every weekday afternoon to Aaron Russell in the afternoons on WCLU Lite 102.3 FM!
3:30 PM – Sports Trivia
4:30 PM – Movie Trivia
LYNN STRODE
SPONSORED
BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS
WCLU-FM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE
WCLU-AM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE
No Responses to “WINNERS LIST Wednesday, January 30, 2019”