WINNERS OF THE ANNUAL “GOVERNMENT IN ACTION” YOUTH TOUR

Farmers RECC has announced the winners of the 2017 Frankfort and Washington Youth Tour.

This is the 56th annual “Government in Action” Youth Tour. Winners will travel to Frankfort, Kentucky to visit the state capitol in April and will travel to Washington, D.C. for the annual “Government in Action,” Youth Tour in June.

The winners are: Alyia Maulden, daughter of Adam and the late Anita Maulden, and Dana Monroe, Cave City; Casey Lile, daughter of Benny and Chris Lile, Hardyville; and MaKenna Hatfield, daughter of Kenneth and Julie Hatfield, Glasgow.

Kentucky is one of the 45 states to send a youth delegation to the annual electric cooperative youth tour. Since 1964, the nation’s electric cooperatives have collectively organized trips for more than 40,000 high school juniors and seniors to visit U.S. congressional members, energy and grassroots government education sessions and go sightseeing in Washington, D.C.

Farmers RECC was formed in 1938 and is owned by the members they serve. Farmers provides electric service to over 25,000 services, in eight Kentucky counties. Today more than 900 electric cooperatives provide reliable and technologically advanced service to 40 million Americans while maintaining a consumer-focused approach to business.