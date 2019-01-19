Logo


WINTER WEATHER IS HEADED TO SOUTH CENTRAL KENTUCKY

on 01/19/2019 |

From the National Weather Service…

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM CST/
THIS AFTERNOON TO 6 AM CST/ SUNDAY…

* WHAT…Rain changing over to snow with moderate snow at times.
Accumulations of 1 to 2 inches are possible. Wind gusts to 40
MPH will be possible at times.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Road conditions are expected to become
extremely hazardous tonight and early Sunday morning.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will
cause primarily travel difficulties. Expect snow covered roads
and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving.

From the Weather Channel…

Saturday
Rain throughout the day. High near 54. South wind 8 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New rainfall amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.

Saturday Night
Rain and snow before 2am, then a chance of snow between 2am and 5am. Low around 20. Wind chill values as low as 7. Blustery, with a north wind 11 to 16 mph increasing to 17 to 22 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 39 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches possible.

Sunday
Cloudy through mid morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 27. Wind chill values as low as 4. North wind 10 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Sunday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 15. Northeast wind 5 to 8 mph.

M.L.King Day
Mostly sunny, with a high near 32.

Monday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 26.

