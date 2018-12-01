Logo


*WINTER WEATHER UPDATE: KTC EXPECTS HAZARDOUS ROAD CONDITIONS OVERNIGHT, WEATHER RELATED CLOSINGS FOR FRIDAY

on 01/12/2018

 

Deteriorating road conditions are expected overnight as road crews battle colder temperatures

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (Jan. 12, 2017) – Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 3 crews battled cold, rain and icy conditions for most of the day on Friday. Road conditions are expected to get worse as icy conditions have taken over in most of the District 3 area along with cold temperatures and snow. Crews will continue to do what they can, but hazardous driving conditions are expected throughout the evening and into Saturday. Motorists are urged to stay off the roadway if possible or use caution if they have to go out. The cold temperatures will make removing the ice from the roadway overnight difficult in addition to the snow accumulation on top.

 

Multiple crashes have been reported during the afternoon commute as well as icy conditions on Interstate 65 and the Natcher Parkway. Please follow the District 3 social media accounts on Twitter @kytcdistrict3 and Facebook @kytcdistrict3. State-wide information and real-time traffic information is available at GoKY.ky.gov.

 

 

 

 

CLOSINGS FOR FRIDAY:

SCHOOLS

Barren County

Caverna

Metcalfe County

The soup kitchen will be closed Friday and Monday, January 15.

