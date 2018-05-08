Logo


WKU ADMISSIONS GETS A NEW BUS

on 08/05/2018 |

A snazzy new admissions tour bus is making it’s way around campus every day showing potential students and their parents all that WKU has to offer.

Amy Bingham has more in this weeks View from the Hill

      View From the Hill – Amy Bingham

