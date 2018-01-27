Logo


WKU AMONG BEST ONLINE DEGREE PROGRAMS

on 01/27/2018

In its annual ranking of the best online degree programsU.S. News & World Report has named WKU among the top schools nationwide in five areas.

 

WKU ranked 12th in nation in the category of Best Online Bachelor Degree Programs. WKU also was named among the top 15 online graduate degree programs in the category of Best Online Criminal Justice Programs, receiving a ranking of 12th in the nation.

 

“There are numerous online programs available throughout the nation, and WKU stands out year after year,” said Beth Laves, associate vice president, Extended Learning & Outreach at WKU. “A significant part of this success is due to the dedicated WKU faculty and staff who continually provide a high-quality, supporting learning environment for online learners.”

 

Other WKU programs were ranked among the top 100 online graduate programs in the nation include: Best Online Graduate Nursing Programs for the M.S.N., which ranked 23rd; Best Online Graduate Education Programs, which includes online M.A.E. programs for teachers; and Best Online MBA Programs.

 

U.S. News defines online programs as those with 80 percent or more required coursework available online. The ranking was released Jan. 12 and included online bachelor’s degree programs combining data from all undergraduate level disciplines.

 

U.S. News ranked seven disciplines at the master’s degree level: business (MBA), business (non-MBA), computer information technology, criminal justice, education, engineering and nursing. Within each graduate degree program there are five indicator rankings: Student Engagement, Student Services & Technology, Faculty Credentials & Training, Admissions Selectivity, and Peer Reputation. Within the undergraduate ranking, there are four indicator rankings: Student Engagement, Student Services & Technology, Faculty Credentials & Training, and Peer Reputation.

 

“These 2018 rankings are a testament to the hard work and dedication of countless faculty and staff across campus, including those who provide a variety of support for online learners,” said Cindy Troutman, program manager, WKU Online.

Troutman said online learners receive support from Information Technology, WKU Libraries, academic departments, such as English and math, as well as the Academic Advising & Retention Center, and faculty who teach online work to ensure that students receive quality instruction and support.
For information about online degree programs at WKU, contact WKU Online at (270) 745-5173. The methodology used in these rankings can be found online.

 

 

 

