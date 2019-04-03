WKU APPROVES TUITION, SALARY INCREASES

on 03/04/2019 |

The Western Kentucky University Board of Regents approved tuition and mandatory fees increases for the 2019-2020 school year.

Beginning with the fall 2019 semester, tuition for Kentucky undergraduate students will increase 2 percent. This will add a $100 increase to increase tuition to $5,401 per semester. Nonresident and international undergraduate rates will remain unchanged.

WKU President Timothy Caboni said the university is employing strategies to keep WKU affordable, including moving more financial aid to students who need it the most.

In other business, the Board:

*Approved a one-time 10 percent bonus, $40,000, for President Caboni.

*Approved an employment contract with Head Football Coach Tyson Helton. Helton’s base salary is $800,000. And;

*Approved a base salary increase for Athletic Director Todd Stewart to $270,000. The increase from his current base salary of $204,132 will be paid by the Hilltopper Athletic Foundation.