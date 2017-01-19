WKU BOARD OF REGENTS HAS NAMED THEIR FINAL CANDIDATE FOR THE NEXT PRESIDENT OF WESTERN KENTUCKY UNIVERSITY

The WKU Board of Regents has selected Dr. Timothy Caboni, vice chancellor for public affairs at the University of Kansas, as the preferred candidate to be the 10th president of Western Kentucky University. Dr. Caboni has served as vice chancellor for public affairs at the University of Kansas since June 2011. He serves as KU’s principal spokesman, oversees the communications, marketing and advocacy efforts for KU’s five campuses – including KU Medical Center – and is responsible for the operations of Kansas Public Radio. He is also professor of educational leadership and policy in the School of Education.

Dr. Caboni is originally from New Orleans and a WKU alumnus. He holds a Ph.D. from Vanderbilt University in higher education leadership and policy, a master’s degree in corporate and organizational communications from WKU and a bachelor’s degree from Louisiana State University. His career in higher education has spanned more than 23 years and includes positions in alumni relations, fundraising, teaching, academic administration, communications, marketing and government relations. He has published nearly 30 articles and one book. His current research is focused on higher education fundraising.

If selected, Dr. Caboni would succeed Dr. Gary A. Ransdell, who is retiring this summer after 20 years as WKU’s president. Dr. Caboni’s duties would begin July 1, 2017.

The work of the Presidential Search Committee, chaired by Dr. Phillip Bale has been praised with the Regent Chair saying that. “Dr. Bale and the members of the search committee have dedicated countless hours to this process. I want to commend them for their tireless efforts.” Dr. Caboni will visit WKU and hold a series of meetings and campus forums Jan. 25 and 26 (see below). The Board will consider extending a formal offer to Dr. Caboni at its quarterly meeting on Friday, Jan. 27.

Forums, Jan. 26

5-6:30 p.m. The Public/community reception, will be held January 26th from 5-6:30pm at the Augenstein Alumni Center in the Robertson-Feix Ballroom.