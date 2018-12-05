WKU CELEBRATES 183RD COMMENCEMENT

on 05/12/2018 |

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – The red towels waved and graduates, their friends and family members cheered as the Class of 2018 celebrated Friday night at Western Kentucky University’s 183rd Commencement.

WKU’s first outdoor Commencement ceremony since May 2006 began with a new tradition, the Topper Walk, as faculty and graduates made their way from the Kentucky Museum to Houchens Industries-L.T. Smith Stadium. English Professor Walker Rutledge, a faculty member for 49 years, served as chief marshal of the procession that included the parade of U.S. and international flags.

“Tonight you are part of something old and something new as we bring back an old tradition and begin a new one of our own,” President Timothy C. Caboni told the graduates. “Many of you will recall your first week as Hilltoppers when you assembled as a class during MASTER Plan Convocation, and we’re excited to bring you together one final time to celebrate your successful completion.

“For something new, I hope you enjoyed the Topper Walk. You are now the first class to take that walk down the Hill and through the faculty gauntlet.”

WKU conferred degrees and certificates to 3,283 spring and summer graduates — 144 associate, 2,184 bachelor’s, 702 master’s, 10 specialist, 27 doctor of physical therapy, nine doctor of education, 13 doctor of nursing practice and four doctor of psychology degrees and 95 undergraduate certificates and 95 graduate certificates. (More: 64 WKU student-athletes receive degrees.)

“Graduates, as you sit here tonight, having reached this important milestone in your life, I want you to reflect back to the first time you climbed the Hill as a member of the Class of 2018,” President Caboni said. “Think about the journey you have taken since then and what has been most special to you: lifelong friendships; your time in the classroom or in the library or in the Downing Student Union.

“Perhaps you’re feeling appreciative of the professor who took an interest in you, or you’re recalling the experience you had in a student club or as part of a team. Maybe you’re thinking about your study abroad opportunity, or an internship, or a project that had great meaning to you.

“No matter the specific thoughts that come to mind, your WKU Experience is special, and it is unique to you. It has shaped who you are, what you will do, and where you will go.”

The ceremony ended with another first, the Big Red Bash, as graduates continued the celebration with family and friends on the WKU South Lawn.