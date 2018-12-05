Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

WKU CELEBRATES 183RD COMMENCEMENT

on 05/12/2018 |

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – The red towels waved and graduates, their friends and family members cheered as the Class of 2018 celebrated Friday night at Western Kentucky University’s 183rd Commencement.

WKU’s first outdoor Commencement ceremony since May 2006 began with a new tradition, the Topper Walk, as faculty and graduates made their way from the Kentucky Museum to Houchens Industries-L.T. Smith Stadium. English Professor Walker Rutledge, a faculty member for 49 years, served as chief marshal of the procession that included the parade of U.S. and international flags.

“Tonight you are part of something old and something new as we bring back an old tradition and begin a new one of our own,” President Timothy C. Caboni told the graduates. “Many of you will recall your first week as Hilltoppers when you assembled as a class during MASTER Plan Convocation, and we’re excited to bring you together one final time to celebrate your successful completion.

“For something new, I hope you enjoyed the Topper Walk. You are now the first class to take that walk down the Hill and through the faculty gauntlet.”

WKU conferred degrees and certificates to 3,283 spring and summer graduates — 144 associate, 2,184 bachelor’s, 702 master’s, 10 specialist, 27 doctor of physical therapy, nine doctor of education, 13 doctor of nursing practice and four doctor of psychology degrees and 95 undergraduate certificates and 95 graduate certificates. (More: 64 WKU student-athletes receive degrees.)

“Graduates, as you sit here tonight, having reached this important milestone in your life, I want you to reflect back to the first time you climbed the Hill as a member of the Class of 2018,” President Caboni said. “Think about the journey you have taken since then and what has been most special to you: lifelong friendships; your time in the classroom or in the library or in the Downing Student Union.

“Perhaps you’re feeling appreciative of the professor who took an interest in you, or you’re recalling the experience you had in a student club or as part of a team. Maybe you’re thinking about your study abroad opportunity, or an internship, or a project that had great meaning to you.

“No matter the specific thoughts that come to mind, your WKU Experience is special, and it is unique to you. It has shaped who you are, what you will do, and where you will go.”

The ceremony ended with another first, the Big Red Bash, as graduates continued the celebration with family and friends on the WKU South Lawn.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “WKU CELEBRATES 183RD COMMENCEMENT”

Please Leave a Reply

 


Person of the Day

DONNIE HOUCHENS

SPONSORED 

BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS

Request a Person of the Day

Weather Forecast

Clear
Currently
61°
Clear
Clear
Saturday 05/12 0%
High 87° / Low 62°
Clear
Clear
Sunday 05/13 10%
High 90° / Low 65°
Clear
Clear
Monday 05/14 10%
High 92° / Low 66°
Clear
Wunderground.com

Events Calendar

« May 2018 » loading...
S M T W T F S
29
30
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
1
2
Sat 12

Build a Bed Event

May 11 @ 12:00 AM - May 17 @ 12:00 AM
Sat 12

Annual Garden and Potpourri Event

May 12 @ 7:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Sat 12

Spring Craft Fair

May 12 @ 9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Tue 15

Barren County Middle School SBDM Council

May 15 @ 3:30 PM - 5:00 PM
Thu 17

Spring Gospel Meeting

May 17 @ 10:00 AM - May 20 @ 5:00 PM
Thu 17

Veterans Resource Fair

May 17 @ 10:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Thu 17

Highland Elementary SBDM Council

May 17 @ 4:30 PM - 5:30 PM
Sat 19

Scuba Diving Classes

May 19 @ 12:00 AM
© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.