WKU GLASGOW OFFERING 83 COURSES FOR FALL SEMESTER

on 08/12/2018 |

The Fall semester at WKU will begin on August 27th. WKU Glasgow Campusis offering 83 courses at the Glasgow Campus this semester, ranging from Art Appreciation and Fundamentals of Speaking/Communication to Ancient Greek History and Behavioral Neuroscience.

As of August 1, they have 1,007 course enrollments, and more students are enrolling in classes each day.

They’ve added 11 new courses this fall through Interactive Video course formats. Students can take these classes at the Glasgow campus through real-time video of courses led at another WKU campus.

WKU Lifelong Learning now offers new programs to prepare students for entry-level jobs in the healthcare industry and meet the needs of employers. Trainings include Phlebotomy Technician AND Dental Assisting.

Again, the fall semester begins August 27th.

