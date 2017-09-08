WKU: GUILTY PLEAS ENTERED BY FOUR OF THE SEVEN FORMER/CURRENT WKU FOOTBALL PLAYERS CHARGED IN CONNECTION WITH ON CAMPUS ASSAULT

on 08/09/2017 |

Attorney General Andy Beshear today announced that four Warren County defendants have entered guilty pleas in connection with assaulting an individual at the Pi Kappa Alpha Western Kentucky University fraternity March 5, 2017.

Quinton A. Baker, 19; Xavier D. Lane, 20; Tyler Obee, 18; and Cecil C. Stallings, 20, entered pleas of guilty to the amended charges of complicity to wanton endangerment, second degree; and complicity to assault, fourth degree, under extreme emotional disturbance.

As part of the plea, the men agreed to a sentence of 12 months, conditionally discharged for a period of two years. Additionally, Baker, Lane, Obee and Stallings each must complete 30 hours of community service, pay restitution to the victim for medical expenses and have no further violations of the law.

The cases of three other defendants – Andrew O’Bryan, 19, charged with menacing, and criminal trespass, third degree; Jachour H. Pearson, 19, and Christopher R. Johnson, 21, each charged with criminal trespass, third degree – are still pending.

A charge is merely an accusation. A defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

Beshear’s Special Prosecutions Unit is handling the case. The division is responsible for assisting local prosecutors in complex or sensitive cases, as well as handling cases in which local prosecutors recuse themselves.

The Bowling Green Police Department investigated the case. The next scheduled court date is Aug. 22.