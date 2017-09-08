Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

WKU: GUILTY PLEAS ENTERED BY FOUR OF THE SEVEN FORMER/CURRENT WKU FOOTBALL PLAYERS CHARGED IN CONNECTION WITH ON CAMPUS ASSAULT

on 08/09/2017 |

Attorney General Andy Beshear today announced that four Warren County defendants have entered guilty pleas in connection with assaulting an individual at the Pi Kappa Alpha Western Kentucky University fraternity March 5, 2017.

Quinton A. Baker, 19; Xavier D. Lane, 20; Tyler Obee, 18; and Cecil C. Stallings, 20, entered pleas of guilty to the amended charges of complicity to wanton endangerment, second degree; and complicity to assault, fourth degree, under extreme emotional disturbance.

As part of the plea, the men agreed to a sentence of 12 months, conditionally discharged for a period of two years. Additionally, Baker, Lane, Obee and Stallings each must complete 30 hours of community service, pay restitution to the victim for medical expenses and have no further violations of the law.

The cases of three other defendants – Andrew O’Bryan, 19, charged with menacing, and criminal trespass, third degree; Jachour H. Pearson, 19, and Christopher R. Johnson, 21, each charged with criminal trespass, third degree – are still pending.

A charge is merely an accusation. A defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

Beshear’s Special Prosecutions Unit is handling the case. The division is responsible for assisting local prosecutors in complex or sensitive cases, as well as handling cases in which local prosecutors recuse themselves.

The Bowling Green Police Department investigated the case. The next scheduled court date is Aug. 22.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “WKU: GUILTY PLEAS ENTERED BY FOUR OF THE SEVEN FORMER/CURRENT WKU FOOTBALL PLAYERS CHARGED IN CONNECTION WITH ON CAMPUS ASSAULT”

Please Leave a Reply

Beech Bend Park

 


Person of the Day

ASHLEY DELL HART
SPONSORED BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS
 

Request a Person of the Day

 

Weather Forecast

Clear
Currently
79°
Clear
Clear
Wednesday 08/09 0%
High 84° / Low 67°
Clear
Partly Cloudy
Thursday 08/10 20%
High 84° / Low 68°
Partly Cloudy
Chance of a Thunderstorm
Friday 08/11 40%
High 84° / Low 67°
Chance of a Thunderstorm
Wunderground.com
© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.