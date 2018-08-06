WKU: GUTHRIE ANNOUNCES OVER $400,000 IN GRANT DOLLARS ARE HEADED TO WKU TO STUDY MENTAL HEALTH AND YOUNG PEOPLE

on 06/08/2018 |

Congressman Brett Guthrie (KY-02) today announced that the National Institute of Mental Health at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) is awarding a $413,400 research grant to Western Kentucky University.

“As vice chair of the Health Subcommittee, addressing mental health care is one of my top priorities in Congress,” said Guthrie. “This grant will allow WKU to research nonsuicidal self-injury and suicide in adolescents. Sadly, suicide is the second leading cause of death for ages 15-34 in Kentucky, and I am glad that the National Institute of Mental Health has recognized WKU for its research capabilities in awarding this grant.”

“This grant will fund important research on a serious public health problem that is on the rise in Kentucky and across the nation – nonsuicidal self-injury and suicide in adolescents,” said Dr. Cheryl Davis, associate provost for research and creative activity at WKU. “Dr. Amy Brausch, Associate Professor in the Department of Psychological Sciences, along with her students, will work to identify early warning signs in adolescents that may indicate increased risk, with an overall goal of using their research to improve the treatment and prevention of suicide.”

“This is great news for Western Kentucky University and the commonwealth. We are grateful for the support provided by Congressman Guthrie and look forward to seeing the results of this important study,” said WKU President Timothy C. Caboni.