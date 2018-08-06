Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

WKU: GUTHRIE ANNOUNCES OVER $400,000 IN GRANT DOLLARS ARE HEADED TO WKU TO STUDY MENTAL HEALTH AND YOUNG PEOPLE

on 06/08/2018 |

Congressman Brett Guthrie (KY-02) today announced that the National Institute of Mental Health at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) is awarding a $413,400 research grant to Western Kentucky University.

“As vice chair of the Health Subcommittee, addressing mental health care is one of my top priorities in Congress,” said Guthrie. “This grant will allow WKU to research nonsuicidal self-injury and suicide in adolescents. Sadly, suicide is the second leading cause of death for ages 15-34 in Kentucky, and I am glad that the National Institute of Mental Health has recognized WKU for its research capabilities in awarding this grant.”

“This grant will fund important research on a serious public health problem that is on the rise in Kentucky and across the nation – nonsuicidal self-injury and suicide in adolescents,” said Dr. Cheryl Davis, associate provost for research and creative activity at WKU. “Dr. Amy Brausch, Associate Professor in the Department of Psychological Sciences, along with her students, will work to identify early warning signs in adolescents that may indicate increased risk, with an overall goal of using their research to improve the treatment and prevention of suicide.”

“This is great news for Western Kentucky University and the commonwealth. We are grateful for the support provided by Congressman Guthrie and look forward to seeing the results of this important study,” said WKU President Timothy C. Caboni.

 

 

 

 

Recent Posts

No Responses to “WKU: GUTHRIE ANNOUNCES OVER $400,000 IN GRANT DOLLARS ARE HEADED TO WKU TO STUDY MENTAL HEALTH AND YOUNG PEOPLE”

Please Leave a Reply

 


Person of the Day

DONNIE AND PENNY HOUCHENS

SPONSORED 

BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS

Request a Person of the Day

Weather Forecast

Clear
Currently
83°
Clear
Clear
Friday 06/08 0%
High 93° / Low 66°
Clear
Chance of a Thunderstorm
Saturday 06/09 40%
High 93° / Low 68°
Chance of a Thunderstorm
Chance of a Thunderstorm
Sunday 06/10 50%
High 92° / Low 68°
Chance of a Thunderstorm
Wunderground.com

Events Calendar

« June 2018 » loading...
S M T W T F S
27
28
29
30
31
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
Fri 08

Fruit of the Spirit Vacation Bible School at Glasgow First Nazarene Church

June 6 @ 5:30 PM - June 8 @ 7:30 PM
Sat 09

Cruise Into Spring Car Show

June 9 @ 9:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Sat 09

12th Annual Vet Jam

June 9 @ 11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Mon 11

Caverna High School Decision Based Council Meeting

June 11 @ 3:30 PM - 5:00 PM
Wed 13

Glasgow Faith Church Vacation Bible School

June 13 @ 6:00 PM - June 15 @ 8:00 PM
Mon 18

Temple Hill Baptist Church, Game On Vacation Bible School

June 18 @ 6:00 PM - June 22 @ 8:00 PM

WCLU-FM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

WCLU-AM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

 

© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.