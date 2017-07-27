WKU HOSTS ITS 34TH ANNUAL PROGRAM “VAMPY”

on 07/27/2017 |

The Center for Gifted Studies at WKU hosted its 34th annual Summer Program for Verbally and Mathematically Precocious Youth, commonly referred to as “VAMPY” and almost 200 students attended from over 50 Kentucky schools and 11 other states.

Located on the campus of WKU, VAMPY provides advanced learning opportunities for academically gifted students who have just completed the seventh through 10th grades. In order to attend VAMPY, students must have earned a qualifying score on the SAT or ACT.

VAMPY classes met daily for the three weeks, allowing gifted young people to study one topic in great depth. This year, students could pick from 14 classes such as ancient civilizations, DNA and genetics, pop culture, Nazi Germany and the Holocaust, and Arabic.

During the rigorous and rewarding academic experience, VAMPY students took advantage of a wide range of opportunities, including multiple mock presidential debates. To read stories about this year’s camp, go to http://gifted-studies.com/campblog/. To view pictures of the VAMPY program, visit The Center for Gifted Studies Flickr page at: https://www.flickr.com/photos/giftedstudieswku/albums.

Local attendees were Arianna Poland and Grace Whitaker, both from Burkesville. Elizabeth Rexroat form Columbia. W.P. Hurt and CJ Magna from Edmonton. Reece Dicken from Glasgow. Gentry Bowles from Hardyville. Sophia Del Ray from Scottsville. Gavin Dooley from Smiths Grove and Annika Reed from Tompkinsville. The Center for Gifted Studies has been serving children who are gifted and talented, their educators, and their parents for more than 30 years.