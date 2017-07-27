Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

WKU HOSTS ITS 34TH ANNUAL PROGRAM “VAMPY”

on 07/27/2017 |

The Center for Gifted Studies at WKU hosted its 34th annual Summer Program for Verbally and Mathematically Precocious Youth, commonly referred to as “VAMPY” and almost 200 students attended from over 50 Kentucky schools and 11 other states.

Located on the campus of WKU, VAMPY provides advanced learning opportunities for academically gifted students who have just completed the seventh through 10th grades. In order to attend VAMPY, students must have earned a qualifying score on the SAT or ACT.

VAMPY classes met daily for the three weeks, allowing gifted young people to study one topic in great depth. This year, students could pick from 14 classes such as ancient civilizations, DNA and genetics, pop culture, Nazi Germany and the Holocaust, and Arabic.

During the rigorous and rewarding academic experience, VAMPY students took advantage of a wide range of opportunities, including multiple mock presidential debates. To read stories about this year’s camp, go to http://gifted-studies.com/campblog/. To view pictures of the VAMPY program, visit The Center for Gifted Studies Flickr page at: https://www.flickr.com/photos/giftedstudieswku/albums.

Local attendees were Arianna Poland and Grace Whitaker, both from Burkesville. Elizabeth Rexroat form Columbia. W.P. Hurt and CJ Magna from Edmonton. Reece Dicken from Glasgow. Gentry Bowles from Hardyville. Sophia Del Ray from Scottsville. Gavin Dooley from Smiths Grove and Annika Reed from Tompkinsville. The Center for Gifted Studies has been serving children who are gifted and talented, their educators, and their parents for more than 30 years.

Recent Posts

Comments are closed.

Beech Bend Park

DollyWood


Person of the Day

Tony Atwood
 

SPONSORED BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS
 

Request a Person of the Day

 

Weather Forecast

Partly Cloudy
Currently
90°
Partly Cloudy
Overcast
Thursday 07/27 20%
High 92° / Low 72°
Overcast
Chance of Rain
Friday 07/28 70%
High 83° / Low 62°
Chance of Rain
Clear
Saturday 07/29 10%
High 81° / Low 57°
Clear
Wunderground.com
© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.