WKU IS TIED FOR SECOND IN THE FULBRIGHT-PRODUCING MASTER’S DEGREE-GRANTING INSTUTIONS

Western Kentucky University is tied for second in the list of top Fullbright-producing master’s degree-granting institutions.

WKU had eight Fulbright grantees in 2016-17, making it the only public master’s institution in the top three. WKU tied with Loyola Marymount University while Villanova University ranks first with 11 grantees. This is the fourth time and the third consecutive year WKU has been named a top Fulbright-producing institution as reported today (Feb. 21) in the Chronicle of Higher Education.

WKU was the only Kentucky school to make the master’s degree institution list. The University of Louisville was the only other Kentucky school listed, tied for 11th among research institutions.

Locally, Megan Skaggs of Brownsville, a 2016 graduate in English and international affairs. In addition to helping prepare Guatemalan secondary students to use English in professional settings, Skaggs is working with a local financial cooperative to research nongovernmental organizations in and around Esquipulas, Guatemala.

“The achievements of our students have once again placed WKU among the elite private institutions,” WKU President Gary Ransdell said. “WKU’s Fulbright success is a great testament to the ability of our students and what they can accomplish with the mentoring of our faculty. The international dimension of the Fulbright awards is also a strong indication of WKU’s international reach.”