Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

WKU JOURNALISM STUDENT WINS HEARST AWARD

on 03/08/2019 |

Western Kentucky University student Kathryn Ziesig won the second multimedia competition of the 2018-2019 Hearst Journalism Awards Program and qualified to participate in the National Multimedia Championship June 1-6 in San Francisco.

Ziesig, a senior from Brentwood, Tennessee, placed first in the Multimedia II-News Competition for the piece titled “Defying All Odds” published in Wkupj.com. Ziesig received a $3,000 scholarship. WKU’s School of Journalism & Broadcasting received a matching grant.

WKU is in fourth place in the Intercollegiate Multimedia Competition after two of the four multimedia competitions.

In 2018, WKU won the Hearst Intercollegiate Photojournalism Competition for the 24th time in the past 29 years, the Hearst Intercollegiate Multimedia Competition for the seventh straight year and its fourth overall national championship. WKU, which won overall titles in 2000, 2001 and 2005, has finished in the top three overall for nine straight years and in the top eight nationally for 25 straight years.

Often called “The Pulitzers of college journalism,” the Hearst Journalism Awards Program, in its 59th year, consists of five writing, two photojournalism, one radio, two television and four multimedia competitions offering up to $700,000 in scholarships, matching grants and stipends; 104 member universities of the Association of Schools of Journalism and Mass Communication with accredited undergraduate journalism programs are eligible to participate in the Hearst competitions.

The points earned by individual students in the monthly writing, photojournalism, radio, television and multimedia competitions determine each discipline’s Intercollegiate ranking. The winners are those schools with the highest accumulated student points in each category. The overall Intercollegiate winners are the schools with the highest accumulated student points in the writing, photojournalism, broadcast and multimedia competitions.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “WKU JOURNALISM STUDENT WINS HEARST AWARD”

Please Leave a Reply

Tune in every weekday afternoon to Aaron Russell in the afternoons on WCLU Lite 102.3 FM!

3:30 PM – Sports Trivia

4:30 PM – Movie Trivia

 

Person of the Day

BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS

BARREN COUNTY TROJANETTS BASKETBALL TEAM


Request a Person of the Day

 

Weather Forecast

Overcast
Currently
38°
Overcast
Chance of Rain
Friday 03/08 60%
High 46° / Low 41°
Chance of Rain
Thunderstorm
Saturday 03/09 100%
High 63° / Low 45°
Thunderstorm
Overcast
Sunday 03/10 10%
High 57° / Low 37°
Overcast
Wunderground.com

WCLU-FM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

WCLU-AM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

 

© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Have they just been a good neighbor? The more information we have, the more we can promote them being person of the day.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.