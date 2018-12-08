Logo


WKU OPENS NEW RESIDENCE HALL

on 08/12/2018 |

A long awaited residence hall featuring hotel style rooms is finally opening on WKU’s campus.

The monumental six story co-ed building is situated in what used to be known as the Valley of the Dolls. After more than 18 months of construction, close to four hundred students will finally be able to call Hilltopper Hall home.

Each floor has a social corner area with a kitchen and spectacular views of campus.
The bottom floor is mainly open, social space. There’s also what they’re calling the makers space which is a place for students to go and tinker around with things and build things. The general public will be able to access a 24-hour dining facility in Hilltopper Hall. The backside of the building, facing the valley will have plenty of outdoor seating. Athletes begin moving in next week followed by Master Plan students August 20th and 21st and by August 27th, the first day of class, Hilltopper Hall will be full.

