WKU POLICE OFFICER RECEIVES AWARD

Western Kentucky University Police Officer Dustin Lee was recently honored with the Governor’s Impaired Driving Enforcement Award.

Lee made 11 of the department’s 54 arrests for driving under the influence from Oct. 1, 2015 to Sept. 30, 2016.

“WKU Police Department would like to congratulate officer Dustin Lee for being recognized by the governor’s office,” Interim Chief Mitchell Walker said.

Lee received the award in December in Lexington.