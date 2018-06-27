WKU PRESIDENT VISITS METCALFE COUNTY ON 27 COUNTY TRIP AROUND WKU IMMEDIATE SERVICE AREA

on 06/27/2018 |

Western Kentucky University President Dr. Tim Caboni has spent his summer visiting the 27 counties that make up the WKU immediate service area. On Wednesday, June 20, he wrapped up a whirlwind day with a trip to the Old School Café in the Metcalfe County School District.

Dr. Caboni and other WKU staff members experienced the fresh salad bar and the now famous Old School donuts and cinnamon rolls. Metcalfe County High School students Cody Quinn, Clary Quinn, Julie Barlow and Emily Green were on hand to serve Dr. Caboni and his guests.

“The Old School Café is innovation at its best, Dr. Caboni said. “What a remarkable opportunity for these students to gain real-world experience with running a business while also filling a terrific niche in the community. The cinnamon rolls were amazing, as were the donuts, and to balance out the sugar, I also enjoyed the healthy salad bar. Superintendent Lile was a gracious host, and the students provided outstanding service. I am so impressed with them and the whole operation. Congratulations to all involved!”

Julie Barlow commented on how Dr. Caboni made her and the other students feel at ease. “I felt just like I was talking to any other customer, certainly not a university president. He really took an interest in our academic and extra-curricular pursuits,” Barlow said.

Superintendent Benny Lile voiced his pleasure with the visit. “I have had the good fortune to speak with Dr. Caboni on several occasions. He is always so approachable. I know that he has a genuine interest in ours and surrounding communities,” Lile said.

Caboni indicated this was stop 19 or 20 (he said he’s losing count!) on his 27 county mission.