WKU REGENTS APPROVE FIVE YEAR DIVERSITY, EQUITY AND INCLUSION PLAN ALONG WITH TAKING CARE OF OTHER BUSINESS

on 10/28/2017 |

The Western Kentucky University Board of Regents today (Oct. 27) approved a university-wide diversity, equity and inclusion plan for academic years 2017-2022.

The plan reflects WKU’s commitment to align its goals with those set by the Postsecondary Education Improvement Act and the Kentucky Public Postsecondary Education Policy for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion.

“Strategies outlined in this plan demonstrate our campus community’s willingness to create an environment where all of its members can flourish,” WKU President Timothy C. Caboni said.

Lynne Holland, WKU’s Dean of Students, said the plan focuses on opportunity through the recruitment and enrollment of diverse students; student success through retention, graduation rate and degrees conferred; and impact through campus climate, inclusiveness and cultural competency.

The plan now goes to the Kentucky Council for Postsecondary Education for approval.

In other business, the Board:

*Honored Faculty Regent Barbara Burch. Dr. Burch’s term is ending.

*Approved accepting ownership of 1780 Normal Drive from the WKU Real Estate Corporation. WKU secured 50 percent ownership in 2004 with the Real Estate Corporation securing the remainder. WKU paid the Real Estate Corporation back through a lease.

*Approved accepting ownership of the Suzanne Vitale Clinical Education Complex at 104 Alumni Ave. from the Real Estate Foundation. Lease payments and donor support have allowed the foundation to retire the debt on the property.

*Approved accepting ownership of space inside the Center for Research and Development, 2700 Nashville Road, and several outparcels, from the WKU Foundation and the transfer of some outparcels to the Foundation to create an endowment.

*Approved graduate certificates in biology and health education.

*Approved emeritus appointments for R. Dale Smith, Gary Villereal and Susan Wesley in Social Work; Thomas C. Noser in Economics; Jo-Anne Ryan in Journalism and Broadcasting; and Connie Foster, Libraries.

*Approved renaming Development & Alumni Affairs to Philanthropy & Alumni Engagement.