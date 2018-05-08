WKU REGENTS APPROVE STRATEGIC PLAN

on 08/05/2018 |

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Western Kentucky University’s Board of Regents today approved a plan that will serve as the roadmap for the university for the next 10 years.

“Climbing to Greater Heights: The WKU Strategic Plan 2018-2028” is the result of an almost year-long, community centered and inclusive process, said WKU President Timothy C. Caboni. He said the plan focuses on student success and ensuring that the campus environment attracts the highest quality faculty and staff, and renews the commitment to being fully engaged in the region and state while providing a global context to the WKU experience.

“We want to shape the conversation in Southcentral Kentucky that everyone needs college as defined as some kind of education beyond a high school diploma,” he said.

Regents discussed the plan Thursday during their annual retreat. President Caboni will focus on the plan during the annual convocation on Aug. 24.

In other action, the Board:

*Swore in two new regents. Linda Gamblin Ball of Lexington was appointed to a six-year term by Gov. Matt Bevin. David Brinkley of Bowling Green, director of Public Broadcasting at WKU, was recently elected to a three-year term as staff regent.

*Appointed Ellen Bonaguro as Professor of Communication, Emeritus, and Brian Coutts as Head, Department of Library Public Services, Emeritus.

*Appointed Bill “Doc E” Edwards, as Assistant Athletic Director, Emeritus.

*Approved undergraduate certificate programs in Deaf Studies, Early Childhood Education Director and User Experience and a graduate certificate program in Local Government Administration.