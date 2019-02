WKU STUDENT SENTENCED IN WRECKLESS HOMICIDE CASE

on 02/08/2019 |

A FORMER WESTERN KENTUCKY UNIVERSITY STUDENT HAS BEEN SENTENCED TO FOUR YEARS IN PRISON FOR FATALLY SHOOTING ANOTHER STUDENT.

THE BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS REPORTS A JUDGE CALLED THE CASE AN “UNSPEAKABLE TRAGEDY” AS HE HANDED DOWN THE SENTENCE ON WEDNESDAY FOR 22-YEAR-OLD PETER GALL OF FRANKFORT.

GALL PLEADED GUILTY LAST YEAR TO A CHARGE OF RECKLESS HOMICIDE IN THE 2017 DEATH OF 21-YEAR-OLD KENNETH DAVIS OF CORBIN, KENTUCKY. GALL SAID DAVIS WAS HIS BEST FRIEND AND THE TWO HAD BEEN “PLAY FIGHTING” AFTER A DAY OF DRINKING AND TAILGATING OUTSIDE A FOOTBALL GAME. HE SAID THE SHOOTING WAS ACCIDENTAL.

WARREN CIRCUIT COURT JUDGE JOHN GRISE DECLINED A DEFENSE MOTION FOR PROBATION, SAYING IT DIDN’T FIT THE SERIOUSNESS OF THE CRIME.