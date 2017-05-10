Logo


WKU TO FEATURE KY CHIEF JUSTICE IN UPCOMING “AN EVENING WITH”

on 10/05/2017

Chief Justice of Kentucky Minton to be Featured at WKU Event

Bowling Green, Ky. – Western Kentucky University will host Chief Justice of Kentucky John D. Minton Jr. through the new An Evening With program on October 11.

The event, sponsored by the Society for Lifelong Learning at WKU (SLL) and the WKU Alumni Association, will feature an intimate, moderator-led interview about the most pressing issues facing our state and our nation, followed by a Q&A session with the Chief Justice. The interview will be led by WKU alumnus, global entrepreneur and local author Larry Gildersleeve.

Minton was elected to the Supreme Court of Kentucky in 2006 and re-elected to another eight-year term in 2014. He has served as Chief Justice of Kentucky since 2008. In 2016, he became the first chief justice from Kentucky in nearly 25 years to be elected President of the Conference of Chief Justices and Chair of the National Center for State Courts Board of Directors. He is a WKU alumnus and resident of Bowling Green.

The event will take place at 7 p.m. Wednesday, October 11, at the Augenstein Alumni Center, 292 Alumni Ave., on the WKU Bowling Green Campus.

Admission to this WKU Homecoming Week event is free, but reservations are required. To RSVP, visit wku.edu/sll/aew.php by Monday, October 9.

The Society for Lifelong Learning was founded in 2014. It is a member driven organization dedicated to offering a wide range of high quality, intellectually stimulating, non-credit educational programs and experiences for ages 50 and over who have a love for learning.

