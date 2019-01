on 01/17/2019 |

Western Kentucky University in Glasgow is excited to announce their new Student Business Accelerator. Often times, students plan on becoming entrepreneurs in their field of study, or are studying business in general. Dr. Whitney Peake and Stephanie Pritchard tell WCLU News why this is so important for current and future students…

When is a good time to start? That’s a question the staff at WKU was happy to answer….