WKU TRANSFER STUDENTS COULD RECEIVE UP TO $4000 IN SCHOLARSHIP ASSITANCE

on 10/07/2017 |

College students wanting to transfer to Western Kentucky University may be eligible for up to $4,000 in scholarship assistance.

The application deadline for the Transfer Scholarship is November 1 for spring 2018 admission. The admissions application serves as the scholarship application.

WKU awards merit-based scholarships to undergraduate students who transfer from a regionally accredited institution based on their academic achievements. Renewable scholarships range from $1,500 to $4,000, depending on eligibility criteria.

“WKU offers a welcoming environment and we take great pride in helping students through the transfer process,” said Chris Jensen, Director for the Academic Advising and Retention Center and the Transfer Center. “We have a Transfer Center that is focused on helping students become a Hilltopper. It’s is a one-stop shop that assists students with transfer admission, advising, credit evaluation, financial aid counseling, and more. Our knowledgeable transfer advisors are accessible at each WKU campus location and travel to partner community colleges.”

Students may choose to study online or at one of our campuses in Bowling Green, Elizabethtown-Fort Knox,Glasgow or Owensboro.

For more about the Transfer Scholarship and other information for students interested in transferring to WKU, visitThe Transfer Center. For a complete list of all scholarship opportunities that are available for students at Western Kentucky University, visit TOPDollar.

Contact: Transfer Center, (270) 745-2178 or transfer@wku.edu

