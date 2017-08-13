WKU’S LEARN AND EARN PROGRAM EXPANDING OPPORTUNITIES FOR STUDENTS AND BUSINESSES ALIKE

on 08/13/2017 |

Western Kentucky University Learn and Earn is expanding opportunities for WKU students and local businesses with the addition of several new business partners and the creation of an advisory board.

Learn and Earn has added nine business partnerships since spring with two more pending. It currently involves about 350 students but that number is increasing every day, Project Manager Leslie Witty said. The scholarship program helps pair students with area businesses. In addition to gaining work experience and earning wages from part-time employment, the students receive scholarships from their employers to help with school expenses.

“Back when it started in January 2016, we had one business partner and now we’re up to 17, with two more in final negotiations,” Witty said. “Momentum is growing for the program as employers realize it’s a good way to hire motivated and qualified employees and cut down on turnover. The response across the region has been tremendous. We are especially hopeful that Warren County partnerships will expand, not only to provide main campus students more opportunities, but to also provide another resource for the community to meet current workforce challenges.”

Witty said the program is a win-win for students and businesses.

“By partnering with us, the employer helps students stay in school, cut down on debt and cut down on their own turnover,” she said. “We’re also finding that by being a scholarship program through WKU, many businesses wind up saving money even with paying wages and a scholarship.” For more information you can go online to www.wku.edu