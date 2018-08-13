Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

WOMAN ARRESTED AT RALPHIE’S FOR TAKING MORE LORTAB THAN PRESCRIBED

on 08/13/2018 |

On Thursday, Glasgow Police Officer Poynter responded to a report of an intoxicated female at Ralphie’s Fun Center who was supposed to be taking care of three children. Officer Poynter made contact with Earline Ostertag, age 64 of Glasgow. Police reports indicate that Ostertag was manifestly under the influence of an unknown substance. She told the officer she had take three lortab.


She stated she had a prescription. Glasgow Police Officer Britt made contact with the mother of the children. Ralphie’s staff members indicated that the oldest child was taking care of the other two children. Ostertag was arrested and charged with Endangering The Welfare of a Minor and Public Intoxication. She was lodged in the Barren County Detention Center.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “WOMAN ARRESTED AT RALPHIE’S FOR TAKING MORE LORTAB THAN PRESCRIBED”

Please Leave a Reply

CHECK OUT WCLUSPORTS.COM TO KEEP UP WITH ALL LOCAL SPORTS EVENTS, SCHEDULES, SCORES, AND MUCH MORE!

 


Person of the Day

ASHANTI GORE

SPONSORED 

BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS

Request a Person of the Day

 

Weather Forecast

Clear
Currently
69°
Clear
Partly Cloudy
Monday 08/13 10%
High 87° / Low 63°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy
Tuesday 08/14 10%
High 87° / Low 67°
Partly Cloudy
Chance of a Thunderstorm
Wednesday 08/15 30%
High 88° / Low 70°
Chance of a Thunderstorm
Wunderground.com

WCLU-FM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

WCLU-AM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

 

© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.