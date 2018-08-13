WOMAN ARRESTED AT RALPHIE’S FOR TAKING MORE LORTAB THAN PRESCRIBED

on 08/13/2018 |

On Thursday, Glasgow Police Officer Poynter responded to a report of an intoxicated female at Ralphie’s Fun Center who was supposed to be taking care of three children. Officer Poynter made contact with Earline Ostertag, age 64 of Glasgow. Police reports indicate that Ostertag was manifestly under the influence of an unknown substance. She told the officer she had take three lortab.



She stated she had a prescription. Glasgow Police Officer Britt made contact with the mother of the children. Ralphie’s staff members indicated that the oldest child was taking care of the other two children. Ostertag was arrested and charged with Endangering The Welfare of a Minor and Public Intoxication. She was lodged in the Barren County Detention Center.