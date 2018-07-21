WOMAN ARRESTED FOR FORGING CHECKS IN HART COUNTY

on 07/21/2018 |

On Thursday Hart County Sheriff Boston Hensley and Deputy Bruce Neville received a complaint of forged checks that occurred in Hart County. 30 year old, Crystal Gail Derroussi was arrested in Munfordville and charged with resisting arrest and two counts of criminal possession of a forged instrument 2nd degree – identify. Derroussi was lodged in the Hart County Jail in lieu of a $5,000 cash bond.