WOMAN ARRESTED FOR USING AND POSSESSING DRUGS STATES SHE THOUGHT SHE WAS SHOT AT

02/06/2019

A Glasgow woman was arrested after telling police she thought someone had shot at her, followed her, and bugged her house. After officers noticed she was intoxicated, they placed her under arrest. The call was responded to at TJ Samson ER, because that’s where Melissa A. Jewell, 37 of Glasgow, went to call the police and tell them she was being followed.

She said she previously believed she’d been shot at, went to Little Ceasers to get food, and that’s when she believed that same individual was following her. Once the arrest was made, Jewell handed them a baggie that contained either bath salts or meth. Jewell was charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance, 1st Degree and Public Intoxication.

