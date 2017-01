Allen County Sheriff Deputies will called to a possible shooting at an address on Meadors Lane on Tuesday, January 24 around 11:30pm. . Deputies arrived on the scene found Mrs. Beverly Buckley with what appeared to be a single gunshot wound to her chest.

Investigation is being led by Det. W. Francis with the Allen County Sheriff’s Office. If anyone has any information they are asked to contact the Allen County Sheriff’s Office or the tip line 270-237-3306.