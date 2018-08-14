Logo


WOMAN STEALS TOOTHBRUSH AND BATTERIES FROM FOOD LION

on 08/14/2018 |


On Sunday GPD officer Dave Houchens was dispatched to Food Lion in Glasgow in reference to a female shoplifter. While arriving on scene, the original caller reported that the shoplifter, Misty Johnson of Glasgow, was seen getting into a silver car and attempting to leave the area. GPD officers were able to get to the suspects before they left, and identified Misty Johnson, who was sitting in the back of the vehicle. After talking and getting a positive identification of Johnson from the caller, Food Lion manager Ethan Calvert, officer Houchens assisted by Officer Steven Shields and Officer Mason Wethington searched the bag that Johnson was seen placing stolen items into and a stolen lithium Battery and toothbrush were both found. After receiving a written statement from the witness, Officers arrested Misty Johnson for a single charge of shoplifting items under $500. She was lodged in the Barren County Detention Center.

