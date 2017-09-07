WOMAN TAKES VEHICLE FROM SOMEONE COMING TO HER ASSISTANCE

A woman led police on high-speed chase for 30 miles in Kentucky after she took a vehicle from someone who stopped on the highway to help.

Kentucky State Police say 38-year-old Angel Wallace lost control of her car on Interstate 65 and it overturned. Another driver stopped to help and Wallace allegedly took that person’s car and fled.

Police followed Wallace through Hart and Barren counties during the Thursday chase.

The News Enterprise reports Wallace was slowed when she drove through a work zone at the Horse Cave exit and state police were able to use devices to deflate the tires in her car. She continued to the Park City exit but stopped on the highway and was taken into custody.

Wallace is facing several charges including theft, reckless driving and wanton endangerment.