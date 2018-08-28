WOMAN TWITCHING AND JERKING ARRESTED BY CCPD

on 08/28/2018 |

On Monday morning, just after midnight, Officer Paul Reynolds with the Cave City Police Department observed a dark colored Dodge pick up truck traveling on Doyle Avenue with no rear license plate bulb. Officer Reynolds stopped the vehicle and made contact with Kimberly Spears of Canmer.

Officer Reynolds noticed that while speaking to Spears she could not sit still constantly twitching and jerking. Officer Reynolds asked her to conduct field sobriety test and upon doing so Reynolds placed Spears under arrest for Rear license not illuminated and operating motor vehicle under influence of drugs 1st (aggravating circumstances)