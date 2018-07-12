WOMAN WITH ACTIVE WARRANT PULLED OVER WITH METH IN CAR

on 12/07/2018 |

On Wednesday, The Glasgow Police Dept. conducted a traffic stop on Grandview Avenue on a vehicle that did not have a rear license plate illuminated.

Officer Nick Houchens made contact with the driver identified as Rebecca Davidson and confirmed that she had an active warrant for her arrest. Officer Houchens received consent to search of the vehicle and located a glass meth pipe with drug residue, digital scales and Methamphetamine.



Rebecca Davidson of Glasgow Ky., was arrested and charged with Rear License Plate Not Illuminated, Possession Control Substance 1st Degree 1st Offense (Methamphetamine), Possession Drug Paraphernalia.

The arrest was made by Officer Nick Houchens, assisted by Officer Guy Turcotte.