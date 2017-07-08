on 08/07/2017 |

Woodson “Woody” Wilkerson, age 76, of Munfordville, KY, passed away Friday, August 4, 2017, at Hospice House of Southern Kentucky in Bowling Green, KY. He was retired from KY Department of Transportation, former member of Munfordville Lions Club and a member of Munfordville First United Methodist Church.

He was the son of the late Lawrence Wilkerson and the late Leona Sturgeon Wilkerson.

He is survived by his wife, Linda Kidd Wilkerson; one son, David Wilkerson and wife Cynthia, Hyde Park, UT; one son-in-law; Gary Bertram, Independence, MO; two sisters, Linda Lee Wilkerson, Somerset, KY, Becky Jo Hester and husband Tommy, Munfordville, KY; three brothers, Arthur Thomas Wilkerson and wife Ruby, Park City, KY, Paul Wilkerson, Smiths Grove, KY, Richard Wilkerson and wife Ann, Munfordville, KY; five grandchildren, Catherine Wilkerson, Matthew Wilkerson, John Wilkerson, Joshua Bertram and wife Christa, Ben Bertram and wife Kylie; three great grandchildren, Nehemiah Bertram, Ezra Bertram, Eliot Bertram.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Judy Bertram.

The family will receive friends from 3:00 PM to 8:00 PM, Monday, August 7, 2017 at Brooks Funeral Home and from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM, Tuesday, August 8, 2017 Munfordville First United Methodist Church. Funeral service will 11:00 AM, Tuesday, August 8, 2017 at Munfordville First United Methodist Church with Rev. Randy Scott and Rev. Mark Jones officiating. Interment will be at Munfordville Municipal Cemetery, Munfordville, KY.

Memorial contributions can be made to Munfordville First United Methodist Church Building Fund or Hospice House of Southern Kentucky.