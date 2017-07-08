Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

WOODSON “WOODY” WILKERSON

on 08/07/2017 |

Woodson “Woody” Wilkerson, age 76, of Munfordville, KY, passed away Friday, August 4, 2017, at Hospice House of Southern Kentucky in Bowling Green, KY. He was retired from KY Department of Transportation, former member of Munfordville Lions Club and a member of Munfordville First United Methodist Church.

He was the son of the late Lawrence Wilkerson and the late Leona Sturgeon Wilkerson.

He is survived by his wife, Linda Kidd Wilkerson; one son, David Wilkerson and wife Cynthia, Hyde Park, UT; one son-in-law; Gary Bertram, Independence, MO; two sisters, Linda Lee Wilkerson, Somerset, KY, Becky Jo Hester and husband Tommy, Munfordville, KY; three brothers, Arthur Thomas Wilkerson and wife Ruby, Park City, KY, Paul Wilkerson, Smiths Grove, KY, Richard Wilkerson and wife Ann, Munfordville, KY; five grandchildren, Catherine Wilkerson, Matthew Wilkerson, John Wilkerson, Joshua Bertram and wife Christa, Ben Bertram and wife Kylie; three great grandchildren, Nehemiah Bertram, Ezra Bertram, Eliot Bertram.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Judy Bertram.

The family will receive friends from 3:00 PM to 8:00 PM, Monday, August 7, 2017 at Brooks Funeral Home and from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM, Tuesday, August 8, 2017 Munfordville First United Methodist Church.  Funeral service will 11:00 AM, Tuesday, August 8, 2017 at Munfordville First United Methodist Church with Rev. Randy Scott and Rev. Mark Jones officiating. Interment will be at Munfordville Municipal Cemetery, Munfordville, KY.

Memorial contributions can be made to Munfordville First United Methodist Church Building Fund or Hospice House of Southern Kentucky.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “WOODSON “WOODY” WILKERSON”

Please Leave a Reply

Beech Bend Park

DollyWood


Person of the Day

MARIE MORGAN
SPONSORED BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS
 

Request a Person of the Day

 

Weather Forecast

Overcast
Currently
71°
Overcast
Overcast
Monday 08/07 20%
High 78° / Low 62°
Overcast
Partly Cloudy
Tuesday 08/08 0%
High 81° / Low 59°
Partly Cloudy
Clear
Wednesday 08/09 10%
High 84° / Low 66°
Clear
Wunderground.com
© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.